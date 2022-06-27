Popular Nigerian TikTok star, Jenni Frank, recently bagged a big win after she became a car owner

The young content creator took to social media to share the good news with her numerous online fans

Jenni shared photos and videos as she flaunted her ride and congratulatory messages poured in from fans

Popular Nigerian TikTok star, Jennifer Onyekwelu popularly known as Jenni Frank recently achieved a big feat.

The young content creator recently acquired a brand new car and she shared the good news online with her numerous fans.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Jenni shared some photos and a video of herself posing with her automobile.

TikTok star Jenni Frank becomes car owner. Photos: @jenni_frank

Source: Instagram

The young lady’s car is a sleek black-coloured Toyota SUV. Jenni was all smiles as she posted the snaps online.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the caption that accompanied the post she wrote:

“New Whip . Your baby has a new baby ❤️”

See the post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Jenni Frank

Not long after the young TikTok star shared snaps of her new ride online, a number of Nigerians took to the internet to celebrate her. Read some of their comments below:

As_miaowww:

“She deserves it and more .”

Ms_dera:

“Well deserved . Congratulations Jenny.”

Browngirlspecial:

“Well deserved Love her.”

Mzjessyfab:

“She deserves it, to think I had her in my mind this morning, she's truly amazing.”

The18thstylings_backup:

“Hardwork pays.”

Simonjones2018:

“Awesome….she has been consistent.”

Chacha_diva_kreation:

“Congratulations .”

Manymorefurnitures:

“She really deserves it. Congratulations, Jenni❤️.”

Nice one.

Actress Foluke Daramola joins viral TikTok 'flying' challenge

Popular Nigerian actress, Foluke Daramola, appears to have caught the TikTok bug as she joined the viral flying challenge.

In recent times, videos have been making the rounds online showing people editing their videos to make them appear to be flying while accompanying it with funny captions.

Daramola was not left out of the trend seeing as she recently posted her submission on social media.

In the actress’ video, she was seen ‘flying’ on a lonely street while in her sportswear.

Her arms were spread out wide as she ‘flew’ around and the funny video soon trended on the internet.

Source: Legit.ng