Celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani has taken to social media in celebration of her late mother’s 60th posthumous birthday

The serial entrepreneur penned a touching tribute to her late mum as she mentioned how she positively impacted her life

To make the occasion even more special, Lawani recreated an old look of her mum, and many couldn’t stop talking about their resemblance

Popular fashion designer and stylist Toyin Lawani recently dedicated a special post to her late mother on social media as she marked her posthumous birthday.

Lawani disclosed that her mother would have clocked 60 if she was still alive to witness the day, but death took her away at the age of 46.

Toyin Lawani marks mum’s 60th posthumous birthday. Photo: @tiannahsplaceempire

Source: Instagram

The Real Housewives of Lagos star mentioned how her mother achieved so much, even during the short span of life she enjoyed.

"You achieved so much in your little time on earth. Never still seen An industrious woman like you. You didn’t let being From A wealthy Home stop you from pursuing your dreams."

In a different portion of her post, the celebrity stylist mentioned how her late mum invested so much in the woman she has now become.

Lawani wished her mother was alive to witness all that she has now achieved in life.

To make the celebration even more special, the businesswoman shared a photo collage with her late mother. Apparently, she had gotten a free fabric to recreate her mother’s look in the old picture.

See her post below:

Social media users react

toyin_falaiye said:

"The resemblance is so uncanny...Happy posthumous birthday mama."

labethclassy_concept said:

"The resemblance is second to non. Rest on ma."

susankurgaofficial said:

angelj4389 ou born your mama abi na she born you??? Chai this mother birthed herself ❤️."

angelj4389 said:

"Keep resting in peace amazing and beautiful mom."

lauresurge said:

switypikin again for your lost my queen. U look so much like her."

switypikin said:

"The striking resemblance mum is so beautiful, imagine her looking like this so many years ago when there was no digital camera."

