Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Lucy Edet, had interesting responses for her fans and followers during an interactive session on her Instastory channel.

The reality star got a lot of questions about her love life, and Lucy took the time to respond to the best of her capacity.

One fan had urged the Lockdown star to speed things up and get married as she is still so cute at the moment.

Lucy, however, responded by asking the curious fan about her fate if she ends up getting married and losing her cute looks.

Another IG user asked if Lucy is single at the moment, and she responded by urging people to stay out of her relationship life.

The reality star opened up on the matter when another fan asked how she’s coping with people poking their noses into her business.

According to her, it is the price to be paid for fame. Lucy added that her new life has also made dating hard as it’s not easy to tell who is coming into her life for fame or with the intention to drag her down.

