Actress Chioma Ifemeludike has reacted to the recent action of some of her colleagues who took to social media to debunk the reports of them sleeping with Apostle Suleman

Chioma, who had in 2021 confessed to sleeping with popular cleric told her colleagues to debunk in peace, but they should the public to decide who is a good man and who is an unrepentant pastor

The actress' statement has further stirred reactions as it come after actress Queen Nwokoye had debunked ever sleeping with the pastor

It seems more drama may be about to unfold as Nollywood actress Chioma Ifemeludike has dragged some of her colleagues debunking the report of them sleeping with popular cleric Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide.

Chioma, who had in the past confessed to sleeping with the pastor, took to her Instagram page to share a cryptic post where she told her colleagues to debunk the report in peace.

"God can't be mocked" - Chioma Ifemeludike

In her words:

“Please debunk your sht in peace but allow us to decide who is a good man and who is an unrepentant pastor_titude… God cannot be mocked!”

See her post below:

The whole drama started after controversial Instagram blogger Gistlover posted a list of actresses, including Queen Nwokoye, Shan George, Vivian Metchie, Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Eke, among others, while claiming they had an affair with the clerics.

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions

iwuesther:

"Please tell dem. Truth is freedom am happy you are enjoying your freedom."

chidinmaclassy:

"Thank God you spoke ur truth when you did, even though some came after you, that was what made me follow ur page...it takes courage to speak up."

pretty_girl5067:

"NDI Ala NDI Ala..they want to deceive us."

miracleeziefula:

"Thank God u said the truth ,you are free from any bondage."

Queen Nwokoye reacts to claims of her sleeping with Apostle Suleman

Popular Nigerian actress, Queen Nwokoye, joined the growing list of female celebrities who debunked claims of being amorously associated with a popular preacher, Apostle Suleman.

Just recently, claims made the rounds on social media that the preacher has had affairs with a number of female celebrities, including actresses.

A long list of names of female stars associated with Suleman was also posted, and some of those mentioned went online to clear the air, including Queen Nwokoye.

