Popular comedienne and actress Real Warri Pikin has replied to Etinosa Idemudia days after she was called out for making a video of her condolence visit

Etinosa, in a statement, said some of her colleagues were using Ada Ameh’s death clout, adding that making a video of the condolence visit was unnecessary

Warri Pikin’s response has further stirred reactions online, with some of her fans commending her for making the video

A few days after, actress Etinosa Idemudia dragged some of her colleagues, including comedienne Real Warri Pikin, for using Ada Ameh’s death to chase clout by making a video of their condolence visit, the latter responded.

Real Warri Pikin appreciates those who understand the reason she made the video.

Source: Instagram

Real Warri Pikin, in a short post via her Instastory, wrote:

“ I appreciate the few ‘pipo’ who understand the reason for my video’

See her post below:

The whole drama started after Real Warri Pikin had paid a condolence visit to actress Empress Njamah, who was a close friend to Ada.

Warri Pikin, during her visit, made her personal assistant record her from when she walked into Empress’ home to everything that happened there and shared it on social media.

Internet users react

captured some of the reactions, see them below:

_aniscooser:

"Etinosa was right for what she said. Sometimes it’s not everything everything you record and put on social media."

juliet.chilaka.jc:

"Learn to accept your faults , you were wrong , what was the MUSIC and MOVIE theatrics about ? Respect the dead and chase clout elsewhere."

capry_sunn:

"Make you na allow person Rest In Peace"

vanessa3815:

"Justifying your actions is making things worse."

_cici_nita:

"Wo make una rest Everybody is right and wrong make una no stress me."

Actress Etinosa drags colleagues using Ada Ameh's death for clout

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia queried some colleagues over their condolence visit after Ada Ameh’s death as she accused them of chasing clout.

Etinosa said people need to drop their phones and cameras while they focus on the condolence visit they came for, rather than making videos to be shared online.

The actress’ statement comes after some celebrities recorded paying Empress Njamah, the late Ada’s friend, a condolence visit.

