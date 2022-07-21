Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s family is once again in the news after an old video of one of his uncles made the rounds

In the viral video, Isiaka ‘Serubawon’ Adeleke, the first governor of Osun state, was seen dancing to Davido’s song

Seeing as another of Davido’s uncles, Ademola Adeleke is known as the Dancing Senator’, fans concluded that it’s a family thing

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, as well as his uncle, Ademola Adeleke’s victory at the just concluded Osun state governorship election has continued to put their family in the limelight.

Just recently, an old video emerged on social media showing the singer’s late uncle and first governor of Osun state, Isiaka ‘Serubawon’ Adeleke, dancing.

In the viral clip, the late politician was dancing to Davido’s hit song at the time, Skelewu, and his moves seemed to impress a number of people.

Late Isiaka Adeleke dancing in resurfaced video. Photos: @temilolasobola

Source: Instagram

This brought to mind the recently elected governor of the state, Ademola Adeleke, who is also famed for being the ‘Dancing Senator’.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A number of internet users likened Isiaka and Ademola’s dance moves to each other's.

See the video below:

Internet users say dancing runs in Adeleke family

Not long after the video went viral, a number of internet users shared interesting reactions. Many of them noted that dancing appears to be a thing in the Adeleke family. Read some of their comments below:

Floladols:

“They look so much alike.”

Jagabanyoutube:

“They are always happy.”

Tunegee:

“Popsi .”

Adebalogun777:

“The happiness and dancing run in their family. Take a look at the cap style.....it's the same....from SHERUBAWON to ÌMỌ́LẸ̀ DÉ.....it is a family thing ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Temitopearemuofficial:

“Happy family, Happy people ❤️.”

Syntolarry02:

“Rest on our own serubawon .”

Sadejobi:

“Certainly, it runs in the family. Family is very essential.”

Lastcard192:

“I thought it was the current governor until I read the caption then my eyes went back to the face again... Same dancing style and see resemblance na.”

Lolaafolabi:

“They are all dancers, may his soul RIP. Was our governor then❤️.”

Nice one.

Davido gifts his governor-elect uncle his N90m wristwatch

DMW boss, Davido, in a video making the rounds online, was seen taking off his Rolex wristwatch to hand over to his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, the Osun state governor-elect, as a victory gift.

The music star could also be heard in the video after gifting his uncle the wristwatch, saying he loves him.

The governor-elect could also be seen smiling from cheek to cheek as his little nephew gave him the gift.

Source: Legit.ng