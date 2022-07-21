Elsa Majimbo Shows off Her Exotic House in US with Spacious Balcony Lounge, Large Kitchen Fridge
- Elsa Majimbo had been looking for a new house in Los Angeles, and she said she was glad to find something that she liked
- The 21-year-old comedienne shared a video showing off her big house with glass doors, a spacious balcony and a well-equipped kitchen
- Majimbo's house has a wooden theme, and she did a cute dance in her bathroom showing the transparent glass wall it has
US-based Kenyan comedienne has moved houses, and she flaunted her new apartment online, which left people in awe.
Elsa Majimbo gives fans tour of new apartment
The 2022 Forbes Africa 30 under 30 listed comedienne gave fans a glimpse of her new apartment.
From the beginning of the video, the 21-year-old shows off her glass door and inside the living room, there was a huge TV mounted on the wall.
She could then be seen dancing on top of a wooden coffee table while raising her leg up, and next to the door is a basket with warm navy blue coverings.
The comedienne showed off her big kitchen, which has a huge inbuilt fridge and a smooth surface and a whole wall that has boards.
Elsa gave fans a peek of her big bathroom, which had a smooth beige wall, and even did a random dance while holding her long shower.
However, what caught most people's attention was the restaurant-like spacious back balcony that had grey seats where people can hang out and chill.
While LA is originally known for A-star celebrities in Hollywood, it's no doubt the Kenyan superstar is set to curve her space in the city.
This is what she captioned on her Twitter page:
"After looking for a house in LA for one year I got the place. A new house and a happy girl."
Elsa Majimbo confuses fans with pregnancy-like stomach
Popular Kenyan TikToker and comedian Elsa Majimbo sparked reactions on social media with a TikTok video.
The 21-year-old shared a short clip where she proudly flaunted her protruding pregnancy-like stomach.
With a huge smile on her face, Elsa turned from side to side to give a better view of the bump.
