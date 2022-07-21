Elsa Majimbo had been looking for a new house in Los Angeles, and she said she was glad to find something that she liked

The 21-year-old comedienne shared a video showing off her big house with glass doors, a spacious balcony and a well-equipped kitchen

Majimbo's house has a wooden theme, and she did a cute dance in her bathroom showing the transparent glass wall it has

US-based Kenyan comedienne has moved houses, and she flaunted her new apartment online, which left people in awe.

Comedienne Elsa Majimbo. Photo: Elsa Majimbo.

Elsa Majimbo gives fans tour of new apartment

The 2022 Forbes Africa 30 under 30 listed comedienne gave fans a glimpse of her new apartment.

From the beginning of the video, the 21-year-old shows off her glass door and inside the living room, there was a huge TV mounted on the wall.

She could then be seen dancing on top of a wooden coffee table while raising her leg up, and next to the door is a basket with warm navy blue coverings.

The comedienne showed off her big kitchen, which has a huge inbuilt fridge and a smooth surface and a whole wall that has boards.

Elsa gave fans a peek of her big bathroom, which had a smooth beige wall, and even did a random dance while holding her long shower.

However, what caught most people's attention was the restaurant-like spacious back balcony that had grey seats where people can hang out and chill.

While LA is originally known for A-star celebrities in Hollywood, it's no doubt the Kenyan superstar is set to curve her space in the city.

This is what she captioned on her Twitter page:

"After looking for a house in LA for one year I got the place. A new house and a happy girl."

