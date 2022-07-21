Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye of PSquare, has taken to social media to rant after people claimed to have been defrauded by him

The victims claimed that they had his Whatsapp number and that he also called them on video

Taking to Twitter, Peter lashed out at the victims and noted that he had nothing to do with their ordeal with scammers

Popular Nigerian singer and Psquare star, Peter Okoye, recently took to social media to rant after a number of people got defrauded by scammers using his photos.

Taking to Twitter, Peter addressed the issue and called out the victims of the scam for believing he was the one behind it.

According to the singer, the victims who thought he was behind it do not rate him at all and he wondered how they would believe he would actually put up his phone number.

Peter Okoye rants online after scammers use his photos to defraud. Photos: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Peter went ahead to ask what gave them the impression that he is on WhatsApp or that he even uses it.

The singer then added in a subsequent tweet that those who claim to have his WhatsApp contact should better check who they have been communicating with.

See his tweets below:

The singer then went on to share a video showing some of the scammers who had been apprehended for pretending to be him. See below:

Peter then wondered at the situation of there being fake bishops and also fake Peter Okoye. See below:

Internet users react to Peter Okoye’s rant

Read what some netizens had to say about the singer’s rant below:

Hmm.

Flavour featured on MTV show after fraudster scammed oyinbo lady with his photo

Popular Nigerian singer, Flavour, has caused a buzz online after being featured on an MTV show, Catfish, meant for nabbing online scammers.

The recently aired show featured the Nigerian music star after an American woman, Kimberly, had been scammed by another Nigerian claiming to be the singer.

A video recently made the rounds online showing Flavour on the show as he was questioned by the host as regards the woman who had been scammed.

In the viral clip, the show host, Nev Schulman, made Flavour aware that a woman, Kimberly, had been interacting with someone in Nigeria who claimed to be him for the past six months.

