Burna Boy's ex lover Stefflon Don has disclosed that she has abstained from being with anyone in the other room for a year

The rapper used the opportunity to ask if being celibate made her a born again, but people were not having any of that

The discussion dragged Burna Boy in as many Nigerians insinuated and came up with different conclusions of their own

Ever since Burna Boy and British rapper Stefflon Don broke up, every post she has put out has been somehow linked to Burna.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Stefflon Don decided to ask if she had become born again simply because she has been celibate for a year.

The discussion however shifted from her question and circled back to her ex-lover Burna Boy.

"Had no seggs in 1 year. According to the bible does this mean I am born again?"

Reactions to Stefflon Don's tweet on social media

@deOnlyDee1:

"Keeping yourself for Burnaboy, i gerrit you and Burnaboy belong together durling ❤️❤️ our wifeyyyy "

@mahrex_owl:

"Lmao the breakfast sef reach your side. Odogwu you do this one. Burna sabi sing, kan still sabi play ball "

foreverlayomi__:

"Odogwu you badt oh Steff don miss you Abeg make una reconcile."

scoobynero:

"Yimu !!!! Who ask you ? Low-key letting ODOGWU know she has not cheated or been SMASHED YET "

iam_horpeyhemi:

"All this thing na burna boy fault "

itz__raymaaly:

"is it before or after you an Odogwu breakfast cos e never reach 3months oooo."

iamkellyeazy:

"What Burna boy can not do"

slimzcaviar:

"Ahbeg go ask Odogwu."

Fans react as Stefflon Don shows off legwork like a pro

A video of British rapper Stefflon Don showing some dance moves went viral on the Nigerian social media space.

Stefflon was seen in a long dress at an event that took place in Ghana as she became the centre of attraction with her impressive legwork dance move.

The British rapper, who seemed to be enjoying herself, did more of the dance steps as people gathered around to cheer her on.

The video received massive applause from Nigerians who applauded the rapper, while others pointed out that Burna Boy taught her well.

