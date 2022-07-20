Comedian Mr Macaroni was among friends and industry colleagues who got special invites to celebrate Kate Henshaw’s 51st birthday

The humour-merchant excitedly took to his Twitter page with a video showing his special moment with the celebrant

Mr Macaroni got a deep peck from the actress, and this made several fans flood his comment section with funny reactions

Wishes do come true, and this is the case for funny skit maker, Mr Macaroni, who has been trying to get hold of veteran actress, Kate Henshaw.

Months after Legit.ng reported that the comedian teasingly made passes at Henshaw on Twitter, he finally got to spend time with her.

Mr Macaroni was seen with Kate Henshaw in a video. Photo: @mrmacaroni/@k8henshaw

Apparently, Macaroni was among friends and industry colleagues who were invited to celebrate Henshaw’s 51st birthday party.

An overjoyed Macaroni shared a video on Twitter showing the moment he hyped up the birthday girl as she danced to Asake’s PBUY song.

A different portion of the video saw Henshaw moving closer to the funny man and giving him a deep peck on the neck.

Watch the sweet video below:

Social media users react

@_AsiwajuLerry said:

"Come Macaroni why you dey lick lips, this is a safe space."

@soccerMASTER0 said:

"I don't understand what is going on here." Let it not be what I'm thinking ooh.

@xavier_oreva said:

"Omoh ur hook catch big shark ooh one day soon we go see every every for gistlover."

@Cecybeke said:

"This hug lasted longer than my last relationship."

@Ishola07352958 said:

"I'm very sure if not that she's much older than him , Mr Macaroni would have Mary this beautiful woman but too much gap because it show he really love her to be sincere."

@De_Don123 said:

"But wait ohhhh, how can @mrmacaronii be 29 and @HenshawKate 51? Omo, some people are just so gifted with this baby face and ageless thing. Aunty kate's own is on a other level. Stainless and ageless màmá!!!"

