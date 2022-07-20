Controversial social media influencer Daniel Regha has called out prolific skit maker Sabinus over what he calls a rinse and repeat style of comedy

Daniel is quite famous on Twitter for giving out unsolicited advice to celebrities, actors, and business persons on an array of topics

Today it seems it's the turn of the funny man, Sabinus, as he advises him to step out of his comfort zone and explore other types of comedy

Professional social media adviser, Daniel Regha called out popular skit maker Sabinus in response to his latest skit.

Daniel in his post said Sabinus' comedy is now demoralising and is nothing but a repeat of the same content, over and over again.

Daniel Regha drags Sabinus over his skits Photo credit:@mrfunny1_/@DanielRegha

Source: Twitter

He further went on to ask Mr Funny to step out of his comfort zone, by exploring new types of comedy beyond his niche.

Regha then ended his post by advising the comic to endeavour to use his art more at educating viewers.

See the influencer's post in his own word below;

"Sabinus ur above skit may be entertaining to some people, but it's demoralis!ng; Most of ur skits are basically the same content, r!nse & repeat, & are quite predictab!e. U need to step out of ur comfort zone by exploring other types of comedy, & use ur skits to educate viewers."

See the reaction of netizens to Daniel's post below;

@JsquareOlakitan

"Please can you kindly mention view of skits that educate viewers ??"

@BankoleAdeleke1

"How many skit you yourself don do?"

@MubarakSeriki

"If e no benefit u.... Who ask u to watch it..... Glorified portable!"

@JTruster22

"And the guy has bought a brand new benz from his rinse and repeat skits but you that is talking na keke u dey enter ...no shades"

@TobilobaO2

"You wey sabi how to do skit, which one una don do since.....brr you needed to learn and push your pen️No shades "

