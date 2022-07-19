Nigerian singer DJ Cuppy is living her best life, and from her recent statement, she is not giving her ex any chances

The billionaire daughter is currently on vacation in Monaco, and she put up a post specifically addressing her past lover

Cuppy's post got people talking, with some people pointing out that her ex might actually not want her back

Popular Nigerian singer and billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy is on vacation in Monaco, and she has shared photos and videos from the fun trip.

Cuppy, who flew a private jet to go chill, decided to send a note of warning to her ex-lover, someone she didn't disclose on her Instagram story channel.

DJ Cuppy stirs reactions as she sends word to her ex Photo credit: @cuppymusic

The singer pointed out that her ex-lover had his chance with her so he now has to step back and watch her do her thing.

Cuppy shared a photo of her by the edge of the pool in pink two-piece swimming wear and attached the message.

See the post as sighted online below:

Reactions to Cuppy's post

fulanichicc:

"Who said your ex even wants you back with that your off dress sense."

he_50_homes:

"Watch you fall abi Wetin ?? Baby serpent."

shes_spotless:

"Wahala."

madamelizabethadeola:

"This one has problem....ur ex sef no get ur time."

DJ Cuppy reveals she needs more friends

The popular Nigerian celebrity got fans talking on social media after she shared a post on needing friends.

Taking to her official Instagram stories, DJ Cuppy shared a series of snaps of herself in a private jet.

Apparently, the big jet was close to empty as the billionaire’s daughter was aboard with just her personal assistant and the flight crew.

Cuppy posted a photo of herself with her assistant and noted that she needs more friends.

According to her, having a whole jet to herself and just her assistant is not good for the environment.

Not long after Cuppy shared a post, it drew a series of interesting reactions from Nigerians on social media. As expected, many of them showed interest in being friends with the billionaire’s daughter.

