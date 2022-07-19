Hollywood actor Damson Idris has sparked reactions on social media after he shared a video of himself speaking in Yoruba

The British star complained bitterly about the weather situation in the UK while noting that it’s far too hot

Nigerians on social media couldn’t help but admire the actor’s near-perfect mastery of the indigenous language

British-Nigerian actor Damson Idris is currently trending in the online community following a video shared on his page.

The Hollywood star joined fellow British people to complain bitterly about the hot weather that they are currently experiencing.

Hollywood's Damson Idris rants bitterly in Yoruba. Photo: @damsonidris

Source: Instagram

However, what struck many is the actor’s choice of language to express his dissatisfied state of mind.

Idris spoke in ‘near-perfect’ Yoruba language for someone who has spent most of his life growing up in the west.

The Snowfall star mentioned how the sun is too hot, adding that it’s enough and things should return to normal.

Check out the video as shared by the actor below:

Social media users react

_choco_timmy said:

"London sun make you speak yoruba by force."

@famzywalex1 said:

"Burna don teach my guy Yoruba. Lol nice one."

@Ozzy_Manney said:

"Damson is mad ."

@shopilouie said:

"Some yoruba people in London can't even speak it this well. He's such a good actor."

Damson Idris joins Nigerians to mourn comedy legend Baba Suwe

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Damson Idris joined many others to mourn the death of Nigerian star, Baba Suwe.

Baba Suwe gave up the ghost on November 22, and the news was met with widespread mourning on social media.

Damson noted that the deceased was a true Nigerian icon who taught him about comedy in his touching eulogy.

"Rest in Peace Baba Suwe. A Nigerian icon & the man who first taught me about comedy. God bless.”

Oyinbo man speaks fluent Yoruba in video

Legit.ng also gathered the report of a throwback video that showed the moment a white man who is an Ifa priest lectured many Nigerians about the Yoruba religion.

Speaking fluently in Yoruba, many Nigerians listened to him with rapt attention as he talked.

Social media users who watched his video had mixed reactions as some said foreigners may soon start teaching Yorubas their culture.

Source: Legit.ng