Controversial Twitter user Daniel Regha has called on rapper Olamide and business mogul Obi Cubana to call Portable to order

Regha, in his post, submitted that the Zazu crooner continues to constitute a nuisance and needs to be brought in by the police over his ‘one million boys’ claim

However, Nigerians had mixed reactions to Regha’s take, with some submitting that the individuals mentioned are not Portable’s father

Zazu hitmaker, Portable, continues to stir unnecessary drama on social media, and his latest controversial statement about the notorious ‘one million boys’ cult has gotten a lot of Nigerians talking.

Social commentator and popular Twitter celebrity, Daniel Regha, recently took to the platform calling on rap star Olamide and business mogul Obi Cubana to do something about Portable’s unacceptable behaviours.

Daniel Regha calls on Olamide, Obi Cubana to caution Portable. Photo: @danielregha/@obi_cubana/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

He wrote on Twitter:

“Olamide needs to caution Portable and Obi Cubana needs to do the same since he’s representing his brand.”

Regha equally submitted that the police need to bring in Portable for questioning over his claims of starting a cult group in Lagos.

See a screenshot below:

Social media users react

bashyeniola said:

"Is Olamide or Cubana portable’s Father ?"

boiyerodam__ said:

"Is Baddo portable’s father?"

cobra32132 said:

"Lol na your fellow brother na..wotowoto people."

jimaaa247 said:

"Very easy @obi_cubana & #Olamide strip him of every ambassadorial contract you signed with him. This guy is a negative influence on upcoming kids & generations. Total negative influence!!!"

houseofjossy16972 said:

"Seriously I blame the day wey olamide met this guy. Nah this kind person no dey make rich people dey help the poor one he's just a nuisance. It's good to be educated."

Portable backtracks over 'one million boys' statement

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Portable tried to exonerate himself after claiming to be the founder of a dreaded cult group, One Million Boys.

In a video making the rounds, the Zazu Zeh crooner claimed that he was misunderstood and that he meant one million fans.

Fans reacted to the viral video of Portable backtracking on his claims as they noted his obvious fear.

Source: Legit.ng