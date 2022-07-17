Nigerian singer Davido was unrelentless in his support for his uncle senator Adeleke who finally emerged governor-elect of Osun state

Days before the election, the singer moved to Osun state to campaign for his uncle and convince people to vote for him

Now that Adeleke has emerged victorious, Nigerians have attributed his success to Davido's unrelenting effort

Popular Nigerian singer Davido is family oriented and he has demonstrated this yet again with his unwavering support for his uncle senator Adeleke till he won the Osun 2022 election.

Davido fought tooth and nail with opposing views on social media and just few days before the election on July 16, he went to Osun, took to the streets and campaigned for his uncle with passion.

Now that Adeleke has won, Davido has been trending on Twitter especially as many Nigerians commend and acknowledge his efforts in the dancing senator's victory.

Check out what Nigerians are saying below:

@__theresa:

"If 'family over everything' was a person....Davido is a legend no cap#Davido"

@Aayodunni:

"#Davido is a blessing to his family."

@kemi_rale:

"HISTORY would never forget what this man has done to the good people of osun state!!.. he definitely has nothing to lose, an American citizen.. but you know what.. he put all the weight of this election on himself.. he can never be paid enough."

@damsel_80436:

"I’m over excited because my favorite won’t be trolled today Congratulations champ! ❤️"

@kuvorr:

"I am posting this picture because I am a huge fan of this man. David is king."

@drpenking:

"Davido will forever STAND STRONG as a bold example that no matter how rich, famous or busy you are in this life , you can still create time for family. You should never forsake family. Family over everything. Blood is thicker."

@LEWINSKl:

"a mogul, an icon, a legend, congratulations Davido. your hard work will never go unnoticed. "

Davido kisses Isreal DMW, hits the streets on bike as he celebrates uncle Adeleke’s victory

The singer's famous and favorite uncle, senator Ademola Adeleke aka dancing senator finally won against governor Oyetola, and is the next governor-elect of the state.

In a video shared by Davido's favourite aide, Isreal DMW, the singer held him in a tight embrace as he congratulated his boss.

In another clip sighted online, Davido took to the streets with his cousin, dancing senator's son B-Red on a bike to celebrate their victory.

Source: Legit.ng