Cynthia, wife of popular TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has penned a lovely message to her husband as he marks his 40th birthday

Ebuka’s wife shared a cute video of their kids celebrating their dad as she went on to list 40 reasons why she loves him

Many fans and followers of the TV host have taken to social media to join his wife and family to celebrate his new age

It is a big celebration for popular TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who clocks 40 years old on Thursday, July 14.

Ebuka’s 40th celebration came a day after the TV host and his beautiful wife Cynthia left many drooling over their show of affection to one another.

Cynthia shares cute moments with her man Ebuka. Credit: @justcynthia

Source: Instagram

Celebrating her man, Cynthia took to social media to share cute moments with Ebuka as well as videos of their kids wishing him a happy birthday.

Cynthia also penned a lengthy message via her social media timeline while listing 40 reasons why she loves Ebuka.

Ebuka is the TV host of popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) and Rubbin Minds.

Fans send birthday messages to Ebuka

Many Nigerians and lovers of the TV host have since taken to social media to flood his page and that of his wife with birthday messages.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

emma_oh1:

"Happy 40th birthday Ebuka! Many more beautiful and happy years ."

obialorj:

"Happy birthday Inlaw… wish him all the best and welcome to 4th floor."

horlajumokeh_o:

"It's always jewel for meso cute."

callmenubian:

"Happy birthday from team Ebukanians… more blessings always."

simiesiri:

"I’m loving these 40 reasons. Happy 40th birthday @ebuka To many more years of happiness, success and God’s blessings! ✨."

Source: Legit.ng