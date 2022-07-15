Gorgeous South African social media influencer ZeeXOnline just bought herself her very first car and is buzzing

ZeeXOnline took to her various social media platforms to show off her new baby and to thank God for making it possible

Fans, friends and fam flooded the comments with amazing messages wishing ZeeXOnline many safe adventures

There is no better feeling than getting the keys to your very first car! South African social media influencer, ZeeXOnline, just bought her very first car, and the excitement was REAL!

ZeeXOnline is officially the proud owner of a car and is ready to take on the town! Image: Twitter / @ZeeXOnline

Having worked really hard to make this moment possible, Zee was overcome with a lot of emotions on the day she picked up her new baby. It is a huge milestone, and she wasn’t about to not make a big deal out of it.

The YouTuber took to Twitter with some pictures of her car and, of course, a full vlog on her channel. Zee thanked God for this blessing and screamed the rooftop off with excitement.

Zee’s loyal followers helped her celebrate this amazing achievement

A car is HUGE, baby gurl! People flooded the comment section of her posts with well wishes and endless congratulations.

Take a look at some of the awesome comments:

@Precious_got said:

“Vlogs in the car while jamming to music ah man can't wait”

@Hlehle_Lupindo said:

“Oh mntase congratulations ❤️”

@ZukiMosidi said:

“Congratulations Zama, super happy for you, many happy, safe km's ”

@BantuMarine said:

