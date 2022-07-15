Fimybaby, a 23-year-old star on TikTok has declared herself the queen of Afrobeat in a video that is heaping reactions

The young lady, apart from being an actress and social media influencer, ventured into the music industry a while ago

Her latest song called Jaiye was released in May 2022, and she is confident about taking over the genre

Maria Ruby Sodjinou, a beautiful social media influencer better known as Fimybaby who currently resided in Ghana has declared herself the world's queen of Afrobeat.

The 23-year-old actress, social media influencer, as well as musician who has already released a number of singles made the rather breathtaking statement.

Her latest song, Jaiye which was premiered on her YouTube channel on May 27, 2022, is already heaping reactions on social media.

When asked to give a piece of advice to other young people dreaming of reaching her status, Ruby said:

'"Everything you want to do is achievable. You just have to believe in yourself. Work hard because nothing good comes easy. Hard work and consistency and have the passion for whatever you are going for".

What social media users are saying

alukyjeanz_hola indicated:

Am just imagining if na Patapaa wey come say this the way dem go throw ahm insults but think off say she be woman na everybody dey type beautiful, nice, go higher like stonebwoy, yooo God bless wanna women cos men usually appreciate women than their own brothers

philip_lahai_kamara mentioned:

Don't get too excited wait for us your fan to tell u that

