Veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has shared reasons Nigerians need to get their PVC and exercise their civic duties

According to Kanayo, eligible Nigerians without PVCs are part of the country’s problem while stressing that there is no voting on social media

The veteran actor’s statement has been met with applause from many of his fans and followers who agree with his opinion

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has joined the many Nigerian celebrities who have taken to different platforms to encourage citizens to get their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) and exercise their civic duties.

In a video via his Instagram page, the celebrated actor said that Nigerians without PVC are part of the problems in the country.

Kanayo appealed to Nigerians not to say their votes would not count.

In his words:

“You and I have the power to save our country. No one can do it but you. Do not say your vote will not court. First, go and perform your civic responsibility of casting your vote. Going to vote is better than going to church or mosque. Do not misunderstand me.”

“There is no in Jesus Name where they are voting, that is why you have been saying In Jesus Name and these guys have been doing the same thing. There is no voting on social media. It is a physical exercise. If by now you have not gotten your Permanent Voters Card, you have become part of the problem of Nigeria. I tell you that.”

_aniscooser:

"A man of wisdom Kanayo O Kanayo. He’s making sense. A lot of sacrifices must be made for the betterment of the country."

stanbnx:

"I love the part he said “ There is no IJN when it comes to voting “ people keep praying without intending to get their p v c and vote , He really touched every angle."

jodimacoflagos:

"Assure us about our security."

odichen_11

"Daddy it’s not not our fault the government is making the process difficult."

