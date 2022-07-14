Kardashian Khloé has been open about her desire to grow her family and efforts to conceive a second child through IVF and fertility assistance

The mother of a 4-year-old name True has had her desire for pregnancy through other means has been documented in the reality TV show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

Khloé and her ex-lover Tristan have been in make-up then break-up kind of relationship over cheating allegations against Tristan

A representative for the Kardashian family has confirmed that Khloé Kardashian and her serial cheating ex-lover will have a child via a surrogate.

Khloé Kardashian and her ex-lover and serial cheat Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby through a surrogate. Photo: Khloe, Tristan.

Source: UGC

Surrogate pregnancy

The former couple will have their new baby via a surrogate months after she had confided to close friends and family that she wants a baby.

According to CNN, the Kardashian family source stated that the pregnancy was conceived in November 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The representative said:

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing."

Adding that the Kardashian family is seeking for kindness and privacy for the mother-to-be to focus on her family.

Khloé and her ex-boyfriend Tristan are the parents of a 4-year-old daughter named True.

Serial cheat

TMZ reports that the surrogate pregnancy timeline indicates Khloé and Tristan chose to have the baby before their most recent split.

The couple has been in an on-and-off relationship over allegations of Tristan being a serial cheat.

Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy Tristan Thompson leaves people in stitches with funny video

Tristan Thompson had peeps in stitches following an embarrassing moment that was caught on camera. Viewers of the famous family's new reality TV show, The Kardashians, claim that the pro-basketball player panicked when Kim showed Khloe something on an IPad.

The much-awaited reality TV show premiered on Hulu on 14 April, much to the delight of fans who were literally counting down the days.

According to The South African, Kim noticed an advert for her intimate tape on her son Saint's game. Shocked, the mother of four called her younger sister Khloe to show her the disgusting advert. At that moment, the camera showed Tristan, who was visibly disturbed.

Source: TUKO.co.ke