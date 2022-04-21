Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy Tristan Thompson became an instant meme following an awkward viral video

The basketball player who has made a name for himself for cheating on Khloe was spotted looking confused during an episode on the new show, The Kardashians

Viewers caught Tristan Thompson visibly panicking when Kim called Khloe to show her something on Saint's IPad

Tristan Thompson had peeps in stitches following an embarrassing moment that was caught on camera. Viewers of the famous family's new reality TV show, The Kardashians, claim that the pro-basketball player panicked when Kim showed Khloe something on an IPad.

Tristan Thompson is trending on social media after he was caught panicking during the new episode of 'The Kardashians'. Image: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The much-awaited reality TV show premiered on Hulu on 14 April, much to the delight of fans who were literally counting down the days.

According to The South African, Kim noticed an advert for her intimate tape on her son Saint's game. Shocked, the mother of four called her younger sister Khloe to show her the disgusting advert. At that moment, the camera showed Tristan, who was visibly disturbed.

Mail Online reports that fans saw Thompson panicking when Kim called her younger sister over to show her what was on the IPad. The publication further notes that Khloe's baby daddy couldn't sit still because he thought his paternity scandal had leaked.

Peeps did not waste time taking to Twitter and creating hilarious memes of the incident.

@kaziii___m said:

"I honestly don't know why they're forcing Tristan Thompson down our throats why is he on our screens no one cares about Tristan honestly except for his hoes ."

Source: Legit.ng