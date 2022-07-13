One of the children of veteran actor Olu Jacobs, Lufodo, got people gushing when he shared an emotional video about his beloved dad

The video is a documentary of the life and time of the veteran actor as she celebrates his 80th birthday in grand style

Some celebrities who have worked with Olu Jacobs also featured in the documentary, Nigerians have trooped to the comments section of the video with hilarious comments

A video that narrates the life and times of veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs has got social media people emotional.

The 35-minute video was released by the actor's son, Lufodo, who captured Olu Jacobs' impressive growth in the entertainment industry and other spheres of life.

Son releases Olu Jacobs' documentary. Credit: @lufodo

Source: Instagram

Some of the actor's superstar colleagues are also featured in the documentary video as they spoke fondly of his amazing lifestyle.

Watch the documentary below:

Nigerians react to video of Olu Jacob's documentary

Social media users have trooped to the comments section of Lufodo's post to share hilarious comments about his video of Olu Jacobs' life and times.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Tiana__benson:

"Smiling and crying. Happy birthday Legend."

Lenanailslooks:

"How can I love this more than one time."

Blac_ojo:

"This is so beautiful to watch."

Traciihenshaw:

"Happy Birthday Great one I salute you legend."

Ije.omaa:

"This is all shades of beautiful."

