Popular Nigerian tomboy singer, Teni, recently got fans talking on social media over her recent snaps

The Billionaire crooner shared videos and a photo of herself in a bridal outfit and accompanied them with an interesting caption

In the caption, Teni noted that she could no longer keep it to herself and it sparked marriage rumours on social media

Talented Nigerian singer, Teni, has left many fans wondering if she is getting married over her recent post on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram stories, the well-known tomboy singer shared a series of snaps of herself rocking a bridal look.

In one of the videos, Teni was seen rocking a pre-bridal outfit complete with a big wedding ring, a sheer white kimono jacket, and dainty necklace as she sat in a makeup artist’s chair to get glammed.

Singer Teni sparks marriage rumours as she rocks bridal look in new videos and photo. Photos: @tenientertainer

Not stopping there, the Billionaire crooner accompanied the video with a caption that seemed to hint at a lot of things.

She wrote:

“Can’t keep this no more.”

She also accompanied her caption with an emoji of a bride.

Teni then posted another photo of herself after she got glammed up.

Teni’s posts spark marriage rumours

Not long after the Billionaire crooner shared her bridal snaps on social media, it sparked a lot of comments from fans who shared mixed reactions.

While a number of fans congratulated the singer and concluded that she was getting married, others guessed that her bridal look was for a video shoot.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Mideycake:

“Congratulations .”

Biodun9939:

“Congratulations.”

Callmechigo:

“Aww, see how beautiful she looks.”

Debteeworld:

“Congratulations dear.”

Solarsmartent:

“I’m sure it’s a music video .”

