Ace songstress and singer Tiwa Savage is set to bring the fire in the second half of the year as she teases her fans with snippets of her upcoming project featuring Zinoleesky

The singer shared a snippet of the new song on her Instagram page while vibing to it clad in pyjamas in her bathroom

The verse of the snippet shared by the singer was mostly the part of the fast-rising singer Zinoleesky

The beautiful melanin goddess, Tiwa Savage seems set to light things up as she drops teasers of her latest project which is set to feature one of the fastest-growing young musical acts in the country, Zinoleesky.

The female singer who has been on tour across Europe most recently took to her page to share a video of herself dancing to a verse of a new project she's about to release with Zinoleesky.

Tiwa Savage teases her fans with a snippet of her latest single Photo Credit: @tiwasavage /@zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

The singer captioned the post, asking her colleague Zinoleesky if they should drop the track already. Zinoleesky responded to the post simply saying "gbese"

"@Zinoleesky should we give them"

Listen to the snippet below;

See the reaction of Nigerians to the teaser;

@officialswazzi

"Ahhh!!! Oya ooo"

@officialgreyc

"Jammest "

@shigh_lofe

"My jamm Finest to you "

@jemimaosunde

"Beauty for a whole local government area inside one persons body ❤️"

@bojonthemicrophone

"A collab i didnt know i needed ! Terrific "

@zinoleesky

"Maybe na d highness "

@janemichaelekanem

"E be like say sugar dey your voice "

@shadesoftiwasavage

"You know what you’re doing and it’s not fair "

@a.kerensmith

"Yesssssss maaammmaaa your fanssss are starving….we are readddyyy"

Source: Legit.ng