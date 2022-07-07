Nigerian singer Rema has recounted his experience with some female fans as he spoke about how some came to him at a hotel

Rema said he is grateful for the female love he has been receiving as he spoke on the issue of celebrities making use of security men when in public

The singer also hailed Patoranking as he spoke about he came through for him when he was heartbroken and also came in for him during his show in Kenya

Nigerian singer Rema, who trended a few days ago after saying he has never slept with a woman, has spoken about his female fans.

Rema, in an interview on Shopping for Sneakers, said he is grateful for the female love he receives as he went on to share one of his crazy experiences with some female fans.

Rema appreciates his female fans. Credit: @shopping for sneakers

Source: Instagram

According to Rema, about four female fans came to his hotel door at about 3:00 am for photographs; he, however, stressed that he knew they wanted more than a picture.

Rema said he was pissed at the promoter after it happened

On the use of security men by celebrities in Nigeria

Rema said he feels guilty when using security men in Nigeria in public as he had been a fan in the past.

Rema hails Pantoranking

The Calm Down crooner went on to hail music star Patoranking for coming through for him. He spoke about how Patoranking joined him on stage during a show in Kenya

See the video below:

Internet users react

See some of the reactions below:

fearnotbroka:

"Wow love this sha Rema my fav celeb no ."

nini68vs8:

"Bunch of girls nahin you suppose just talk jeje."

emmy_gucci__:

"Omo life is just like cassava ."

Rema crushes on Tems, makes her pics his Twitter profile picture

It seems Nigerian singer and songwriter Rema might be having a crush on 2022 BET Award winner Tems.

Rema, who took to his Twitter handle to spark reactions via his different tweets, talked about Tems’ beauty as he said she is pretty.

He wrote:

“Tems is fine asf."

He also used a picture of Tems as his Twitter handle display picture.

