Music star Burna Boy is currently in London and he appeared to have crossed paths with songstress Seyi Shay

A video making the rounds online captured Seyi enjoying a quick selfie moment with the Grammy-winning music star

However, some social media users who reacted to the clip mentioned how Burna quickly took his exit and didn’t seem to want to be in the recording

Singer Burna Boy and female music star Seyi Shay have sparked reactions from netizens after they were both spotted in a video.

Apparently, both music stars are in London, and they appeared to have crossed parts at a social function they attended.

Burna Boy exits as Seyi Shay films selfie video with him. Photo: @iamseyishay/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

An excited Seyi Shay took to her Instastory channel with a video showing how she indulged Burna in a quick selfie moment.

While the Grammy-winning musician smiled for the camera, he was quick to make his exit and move on to other things.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

Some online users who watched the clip equally took note of Burna Boy’s speedy exit. Read comments spotted below:

manarealgram said:

"Burna no wan do the video."

ahuy_ahuyy said:

"DJ play me Gum Body by Burna Boy."

shemack_efficy22 said:

"Forcing him for video."

Seyi Shay talks about fight with Tiwa Savage

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Seyi Shay explained her side of the story following her fight with a colleague and rumoured rival in the music industry, Tiwa Savage.

Recall the two songstresses had a dirty showdown at the salon which saw them exchanging words, with Tiwa being held back from getting physical.

In a phone conversation with a media house, Seyi Shay opened up about what had happened, but social media users are not having it.

Seyi equally accused the singer of kicking her off endorsement deals and even went as far as saying she wouldn't have kids of her own.

"It hurt me because I've had a miscarrage before and I know the kind of pain that I felt when going through that so, for another woman not only to skin-shame you but to now tell you that God will not give you a child, that you'll not have a child."

Source: Legit.ng