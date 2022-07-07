Singer Davido flooded his Instastory channel with videos showing how he spent his evening with his controversial aide, Isreal DMW

Isreal treated his boss and other 30BG members to a narration of his encounter with Dele Momodu back in 2007

According to Isreal, the top media mogul thought he stole his phone and had him booted off to a private area to be searched

Different videos captured the moment Isreal spoke with Momodu on the phone and narrated the old encounter to him

Singer Davido is back in Nigeria and the music star appears to be having a good time catching up with his controversial aide, Isreal DMW.

Just recently, the singer flooded his Instastory channel with videos of Isreal who had an interesting narration for him and other members of the 30BG crew.

Isreal narrates encounter with Dele Momodu. Photo: @isrealdmw/@delemomoduovation

Source: Instagram

Isreal took them on a trip down memory lane and recounted his first encounter with top media mogul, Dele Momodu, back in 2007.

According to Isreal, he had attended billionaire Aliko Dangote’s party and something happened that led to Momodu losing his phone.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Isreal said the Ovation boss believed he was responsible for the phone theft and had him booted out to a private area.

The controversial aide went on to recount how he was thoroughly searched on the instruction of Momodu.

Media mogul reacts

Another set of videos shared by Davido captured the moment Isreal was narrating the same story to Momodu.

Although Davido didn’t reveal if he personally called the media mogul or if he (Momodu) caught up with the story via his Instastory.

Watch the videos below:

Isreal sparks reactions as he gives out money on the streets

Davido, appears to have infected one of his crew members, Isreal DMW, with his generosity.

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng gathered the report of a video that made the rounds online showing Isreal sharing money to people on the streets of Lagos.

Nigerians shared their reactions to the viral clip and commended Isreal for his generosity to those in need.

An impressed social media user who reacted to Isreal's act of generosity wrote:

"May the Almighty God continue to bless him, .. givers never lack. We should appreciate the little."

Source: Legit.ng