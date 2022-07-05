Nigerian singer Rema has caused another stir online as he claims he has never slept with a woman, and no one has proof against him

The singer also dropped other tweets via his verified Twitter handle where he talked about dating and that singer "Tems is fine asf"

These tweets have got many of his followers talking, as many tried to debunk his claims while referring to some of his 'dirty' lyrics

Rema seems to be having a free day today as he dropped several tweets on his verified Twitter page with different claims and revelations, which translated to topics for his fans and followers to discuss.

In these tweets, the Mavin act, who announced that he was back in town in the United Kingdom, said he was dating.

Mavin Records star Rema sparked reactions when he claimed he has never slept with a woman. Credit: @heisrema

Source: Instagram

Rema also disclosed that he has never slept with a woman. According to him, no one has proof against his statement.

He did not just stop there; Rema also tweeted about singer Tems, saying she is a very pretty lady.

Check out some of his tweets below:

Fans react to Rema's post

He, however, got his fans and followers talking, as several reactions on Twitter have followed the tweets.

Many of his followers do not believe in his 'Not sleeping with a woman' claim even though they have no tangible evidence to rebuff his claim. Legit.ng gathered some of their funny reactions. Check them out:

Crispian_OG:

"But you know you're not, we don't need proof."

Kelvin09999692:

"Remember for Soundgasm? You talk say make sure your daddy is not home, make sure your mummy is not home, switch off the television, nah bible you dey read there?"

Temidola_debo:

"My bro, your music videos are enough proof but i won't say anything sha."

MomoduKelvin3:

"What's happening today? Why is Divine so happy?"

KvngOyetola:

"Rema don start for twitter today."

