Popular Nollywood actress, Lizzy Gold, is advising her followers to stay safe and be vigilant as she narrates her ordeals in the hands of highway hoodlums in Onitsha

The movie star stated that the robbers almost killed her as they threatened her with guns and carted away her money

She further vowed never to drive late at night again, as Nigerians took to her comments section to commiserate with her on the experience

Popular Nollywood actress, Lizzy Gold, sparked reactions when she narrated her highway robbery experience in Onitsha, Anambra state.

The actress shared videos on her Instagram page to talk about the incident and advised her followers to be security conscious as she gave details of what really happened:

"Let's be security conscious nowhere is safe I was in traffic for like 2 hours I entered another traffic in Awka for like 1 hour it was dark all of a sudden I heard a very loud bang on my side glass window I was shocked so I whined down."

She also said the person who attacked her came with a partner as she was with her personal assistant:

"He put a gun on my stomach and said if I say anything he will shoot me and ordered me to bring everything I have."

Lizzy further stated that everywhere was dark as the robbers also requested for her atm card. She finally vowed never to drive late at night again.

Watch the videos below:

Nigerians react to Lizzy's videos

Social media users have reacted differently to Lizzy Gold's video. Most of them thanked God for her life.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Destinyetikoofficial:

"Baby I told u not to go ooo, thank God u are safe boo pls next time listen to advice o."

Mrbest.1:

"Woow so sorry … Never wind down for any reason. Always move with tear gas and pepper spray. Alternatively run anyone down with your car in self defense."

Judyaustin1:

"Thank God you’re telling your own story yourself my dear it simply means you won!!!

To God be the glory!"

Amstrongfavour:

"Never think of it again ooo especially in Onitsha worst part of it is that people passing by will notice they are robbing you yet do as if they don't see anything. Thank God for your life dear."

