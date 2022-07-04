Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest who is a big fan of Davido has decided to let love reign after chilling with Wizkid

The celebrity barman shared a video of the quality time he spent with the Made In Lagos crooner and showered him with prayers

Cubana's prayers signalled the end of his beef with the singer following his constant dragging of Wizkid

Nigerian celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest has decided to forget about his constant dragging of Wizkid after chilling with the singer in a club recently.

He shared a video of himself and Wizkid having a quality time together in a club and decided to heap praises on the Made in Lagos crooner.

Cubana Chiefpriest and Wizkid chill together. Credit: @cubana_chiefpriest @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Cubana who is known for hyping, praising and chilling with Davido seemed so glad to be spending quality time with Wizkid as he prayed for the Essence crooner.

He captioned the video as:

"You No Go Ever Fall & Your Own No Go Ever Spoil."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video of Cubana and Wizkid

Social media users have trooped to the comment section of Cubana Chiefpriest's post and reacted differently to his feel-good video with Wizkid.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

I_am_dexzy:

"First time I’m seeing Big Wiz and Chiefpriest together."

Edechijioke13:

"I thought you follow Dy beef am sef."

Off_dreezy:

"He Posted wizkid probably because wizkid made comment on loving Davido ….This man."

I_am_sylvia_gold:

"If wizzy baby no cross is two hands while dancing he never dance be that."

Ronaldbest81:

"Wizzy na big celeb to you, I happy you are grateful for the opportunity to meet him."

