Popular Yoruba Nollywood actor, Itele, recently became a trending topic online after he was accused of having extramarital affairs

It was also claimed that the film star abandoned his former wives, including the mother of four of his kids

After several moments of getting dragged online, Itele finally did right as he took his four kids and their mum shopping

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actor, Itele D Icon with the real name, Ibrahim Yekini, recently made headlines on social media for allegedly being randy despite having a wife.

The story then took a new turn when it was revealed that the actor has several wives and allegedly abandoned one of them with four kids.

Following several developments, all of which put the actor in a bad light, he decided to do right by his ex-wife and kids.

In a video he shared on his Instagram page, he was seen in a store picking out clothes as his four kids and their mum flanked him on both sides.

The actor also shared a few adorable moments with his kids who looked glad to have been able to spend time with him.

Fans and colleagues commend Itele

kolawoleajeyemi:

"More wisdom Blood ✌"

bukunmioluwasina:

"Awwnnn. This is so sweet to watch. May God keep providing. ❤️❤️"

dayoamusa:

"Greater grace and wisdom ❤️"

realmercyaigbe:

"Beautiful to watch, may God continue enriching your pocket to keep providing for your family ...... our kids, our future."

contenttomi:

"Good. Please continue and you will see changes. God bless you."

yetundebarnabas:

"May God give you more strength and all you need to care for them.❤️"

olorijamez:

"You will not die Itele. You see as Oga Bello's children surround him that is how all of them would surround you in ur old age and do u good as u have decided to remember them the heavens would remember you and do you good."

I am a God-fearing man

The past few days have been dramatic for Nollywood actor Ibrahim Yekini aka Itele D Icon after he was exposed for abandoning four of his kids and their mother by the controversial Instagram blog, Gistlover.

Hours after Legit.ng reported that Itele told his side of the story in a post shared on Instagram, the blogger returned with an update on the matter.

Apparently, Itele sent a DM to the blogger explaining that he is a god-fearing man who genuinely had no idea about what his family members were going through.

