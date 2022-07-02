Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has sparked mixed reactions on social media following words of advice shared with fellow men

Edochie heavily frowned against domestic violence while submitting that real men do not hit women

The embattled movie star equally submitted that every relationship has its own unique problems

Edochie’s submission sparked mixed reactions from members of the online community, with some making reference to his situation

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie continues to shun critics who have asked him to stay off social media for a while till his marriage drama passes.

The entertainer returned to his official Instagram page with a video post and this time around he had some words to share with fellow men.

Angry fans blast Yul Edochie.

Edochie frowned against domestic violence and abuse towards women while adding that no real man lifts his hands against his partner.

"Correct man no dey hit women," the actor stressed.

Edochie went further and urged men to learn to control themselves in the middle of provocations from their significant other.

For the actor, there’s no perfect relationship and people deal with one problem or another in their unions.

Watch the actor speak below:

Social media users react

igmacco said:

"Una girls dey para, una wey never marry dey insult who don make am. Abeg make i go take my mental health medicine before doctor catch me."

_onyinye said:

"Coming from someone that hasn't hit his wife physically but killed her emotionally. Carry your voice and your advice to Judy's house abeg I'm managing my data."

tallbosschic said:

"Correct guy no they marry another woman without his wife's knowledge."

honey_lins said:

"correct guy dey marry, get another Babe and pikin for outside."

nellie9ja said:

"Real men nor dey cheat and born children outside their marriage also."

ty_ogunpola said:

"Yul is giving relationship advise now! The world is really coming to an end."

idarahonesty_e said:

"Emotional and psychological abuse is worst that hitting a woman/man (men suffer abuses too). With the two above you kill the man / woman silently!"

