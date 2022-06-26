Late Sound Sultan's wife Farida Fasasi has taken to social media with a video of her second child Aladin on his birthday

The young boy clocked 11 and Farida guahed over him on her Instagram page and prayed for him as well

Celebrities and followers of the mum of three joined her in celebrating as they sent in their birthday wishes and prayers

Late Sound Sultan's widow Farida Fasasi has continued to put up a brave front even after suffering one of the most devastating blows in life, losing her husband.

The beautiful mum of three shared an adorable compilation video of her first son and second child Aladin Mayowa as he turned 11.

Farida gushed over her handsome son and showered him with beautiful prayers.

"Fasasi Aladin mayowa . May you create beautiful memories you’ll be proud of in years to come and make great marks each day of this year. Happy 11th birthday, my baby we love you so much and may Allah continue to guide you."

Nigerians celebrate Sound Sultan's son

lamiphillipsworld:

"My guy!!!! The man up of us all! Love you so much Mayowa. Proud of you son. "

lamboginny:

"Happy Birthday Mayowa Keep growing in Gods grace and wisdom ☀️"

elsieokpocha:

"Happy birthday son❤️❤️❤️"

basketmouth:

"Happy Birthday kiddo!!!!"

ruchielicious:

"Happy 11th birthday Mayowa. May you be a blessing to all who know you . Lots of love "

sistasparkles:

"Happy birthday, Mayowa. May he always be a source of joy and pride for us all."

tobsiji:

"He looks so much like sultan. May he grow into a respectful, God fearing, successful and amazing adult. May he be greater than u and sound sultan in Jesus name!!!"

2baba visits Sound Sultan’s grave in US

Nigerian singer Sound Sultan is no longer a part of this world but not to be forgotten by his family members, close friends and fans influenced by his music.

Legendary musician and close friend of late Sultan, 2baba, paid a visit to the singer’s grave in the US where he was buried.

2baba was sighted alongside Emma Ugolee and two other close associates of the singer. They all had flower bouquets in hand which were placed on their deceased colleague’s grave.

