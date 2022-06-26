Popular music executive Don Jazzy has made a huge statement with the way he chose to appear at an event recently

The Mavin boss descended from the ceiling onto the stage in the hall as the people around whipped out their phones to capture the moment

Different reactions have followed Don Jazzy's show-stopping moment with some people likening his descension to that of Jesus

Don Jazzy according to some people decided to be low-budget Jesus with the manner and style he decided to show up at an event with.

In a video which has made the rounds online, the Mavin boss was introduced to fans who were taken aback when the music producer appeared on a platform high above the stage.

Don Jazzy stirs reactions with entrance in video Photo credit: @rimouuune/@donjazzy

Don Jazzy maintained his cool and struck a badass pose as he was lowered onto the stage amid music, adulations and fireworks.

Nigerians react

plato_15:

"Lmfao! Low budget Messiah "

abbyaigbe:

"Not liking Don Jazzy should be a red flag for relationships toocause howwww???"

sharon_chigozirim:

"If this one na Heaven lemme remain on Earth"

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"We still dey wait for the second coming of Christ, make we use this him own hol body fess "

_ayoniologe:

"He no descend, Jesus no put something for leg na"

teeh_lyfstyle:

"I know he’s laughing sheepishly while doing this"

dera_giselle:

"Nawa oh Jesus Christ of Nazareth nor do reach this one."

faitthysia:

"Don Jazzy is our world best. No "

dupzin:

"I can never take DonJazzy seriously, love the man yet."

sharonofficial126:

"Make we use this one hold body before the second coming of Christ go occur "

