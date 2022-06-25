Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji and his beautful wife Mo Bimpe are enjoying their vacation outside the country

The actor shared a video of them enjoying a fun moment with a band that played in the middle of the road

Lateef who said they represented culture and Bimpe wore outfits made out of the popular Yoruba fabric called ankara

Popular celebrity couple Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe are out of the country on vacation and photos and videos from their journey shows they are having a great time.

The Nollywood actor shared a video of he and his wife dancing and moving with a fun band playing in the middle of the road in Austria.

Fans gush over video of Lateef Adedimeji and his wife Mo Bimpe Photo credit: @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

Lateef and his woman wore ankara outfits and held tiny Nigerian and Austrian flag which they waved proudly as they danced.

The Ayinla star captioned the video with patriotic words as he and his wife represented the Yoruba culture.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Out here doing it for the culture. Fun all the way "

Watch the video below:

Fans gush over the video

mrmacaroni1:

"Med ooo… give them Iya Peju style ❤️❤️"

stannze:

"This is so beautiful men "

rebounded_koat:

"Me and my future Husband, someday"

aranbaratvonline:

"Ayinla in London."

queenmojirade2:

"Enjoy your self zaddy and momma "

isiswag1:

"You never miss out,big energy."

atin_uke2001:

"This is real God when "

mhiz_phunmzy:

" una no sabi dance nii."

abolcakes_events:

"Love our culture. Enjoy yourself guys"

Lateef Adedimeji gushes over wife on vacation

Popular Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji and his wife/colleague Mo Bimpe became man and wife in December 2021 in a lavish wedding ceremony.

Time does fly by real quick and the Nollywood stars who went on vacation have spent six months together as husband and wife.

Taking to Instagram page, Lateef shared a video with his woman where he was heard teasing her about how much she has changed since he married her.

The actor in his caption, gushed endlessly over his woman as he reiterated his love and support for her.

He also revealed the many ways in which his partner completes him not just as his better half.

Source: Legit.ng