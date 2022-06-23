Popular Twitter user Daniel Regha has shared his opinion concerning Kizz Daniel's new Buga video

The controversial figure noted that the video director TG Omori could have done a better job because the video and the song's energy do not match

Omori spotted the criticism and said that Regha who can't put together a proper look shouldn't be giving such a take

Popular controversial Twitter troll Daniel Regha did not shy away from dropping his opinion about Kizz Daniel's video for his trending single Buga.

The video was directed by TG Omori and Regha pointed out that he did not do a good job because it doesn't carry the same energy as the song.

Daniel Regha says Buga video directed by TG Omori doesn't have the song's energy.

Source: Instagram

Another error Regha pointed out was that the video didn't promote inclusivity as it is centred around Nigerians.

The video director TG Omori spotted the analysis and in his reply pointed out that someone like Regha who cannot put together a proper look wants to teach him how to create a proper video.

See the exchange below:

Reactions to the exchange

pauloo2104:

"He need to go and look after himself first the guy talk bull$hit."

agogofficial:

"But truth be told, I didn't see energy from either kizz Daniel or or Tekno."

angel1_of_phcity:

"But he is right. I expected more from the video. It doesn’t carry the same energy with the song itself."

f_t_oh:

"I wonder how this guy gained so much relevance."

ruqqayah_a:

"Daniel Regha don finally collect"

teeto__olayeni:

"The video might not meet up to some People's choice/standard....But totally condemning someone's work in the name of criticism isn't right."

After dropping ‘Buga’ video, Kizz Daniel dreams big

Nigerian singer and talented songwriter Kizz Daniel has set his focus for the remainder of this year, which is a big one.

Kizz Daniel, who dropped the music video for the hit song Buga on Wednesday, June 22, said he wants to perform the song alongside a mass choir at this year's world cup in Qatar, which is scheduled to commence in November.

The new music video has continued to gain ground, and the singer prayed to God to help him make his dream come true.

Source: Legit.ng