Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Frodd , has taken to social media to recount how God saved him from an accident on the popular third mainland bridge

, The reality star managed to pull over to a safe spot and some men of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) helped him

Frodd shared photos of the men who swiftly came to his aid as he praised them as well as the Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Big Brother Naija star Frodd recently had reasons to not only praise God but thank the Lagos state governor as well as the traffic authority.

The reality star, on his Instagram page, recounted how he was saved from an accident after his tyres ripped off on the road.

Frodd's tyres ripped off and he shares testimony on IG Photo credit: @callme_frodd

Frodd didn't have to use the emergency toll number before some LASTMA officials swiftly jumped into action to help him where he was safely parked.

After thanking God because his situation could have been worse, Frodd praised the men who helped him as well as the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu whom he tagged to the post.

He also shared a video of the said LASTMA men in action, as they helped fixed his tires.

"God is the greatest and There are still good men. My tires ripped off on Third mainland bridge this evening . I drove to a safe spot whilst I pondered on what just happened, it could have been worse ( I praise God ) Then came some good men , swift and quick ( I didn’t even use the emergency toll ) They came down and offered to help me . I am grateful to God for his protection and I pray he rewards the kindness the Lastma men offered me in Ten Thousand folds and May he bless their children’s hand works @jidesanwoolu these men are Noble and Honorable.'

See the posts below:

Reactions to Frodd's posts

pengmanmodel:

"Thank God for life!"

caniceego:

"God’s protection follows you always nwanne, bad story will never see you, AMEN. Stay safe."

fioki_jnr_of_lagos_:

"Bcos say you be celeb if na another person them go toll the car go there office, thank God for safety."

buchimua:

"Thank God for your life❤️ and may he bless them a thousand times."

alemijaolusola:

"Na because dem see say u be big man o ... If not u for don reach Taskforce office for oshodi."

oluwakslim:

"I know say you go bless them too."

