Popular Nigerian comedian gave a hilarious clap back to one of the aides of Delta state governor, Ossai Ovie Success who dragged Portable

Ossai suggested that the Zazoo crooner should be taken to a rehabilitation centre for drug and smoking abuse

Basketmouth in defence of the singer said some of Ossai's colleagues need to join the singer at such centres, Nigerians have reacted to his response

Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa's aide, Ossai Ovie Success sparked reactions when he pointed out that singer, Portable needs to be taken to a rehabilitation centre that attends to people who are addicted to drugs and smoking.

Ovie raised concerns about the singer's way of life and also commended him for fighting out of poverty.

Basketmouth reacts to Ossai's comments about Portable. Credit: @basketmouth @portablebaeby @ossaioviesuccessofficial

Source: Instagram

In response to the governor's aide's post, Basketmouth took to his Instagram story and opined that most of Ossai's colleagues also need to join Portable in the rehabilitation centre.

According to the funnyman:

"That's fine, as long as you recommend some of your colleagues to join him. The difference ain't much."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Basketmouth's post

Social media users have reacted differently to Basketmouth's reaction to Ossai's comment about Portable.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

kelvin_ck101:

"This truth bitter pass yoyo bitters."

Kendrakenneth:

"This table can never ever be repaired."

Efosa_mike:

"Even the man sef need help cuz na everybody matter he dey put mouth."

Adaobi_adah:

"Exactly…all of you lots are portable in disguise."

Pepepretti_herself:

"I stand with Basketmouth. All his colleagues from “Top to BOTTOM “ in fact."

Khemo___:

"In other words no be only portable needs rehab"

Officialbobbyfredrick__:

"Y'all fanning Portable ego are the main problem he is having, he needs help make him brain no knock."

Ezeceey:

"Who is this one advising, what stops you from taking him there. 70% of you politicians need it the more."

Gov. Okowa's aide blasts James Brown's father

Legit.ng previously reported that Ossai Ovie Success hit out at the father of Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown.

James Brown celebrated the birthday of his dad dressed as a woman and Ovie came for the father and son. Condemning the act, Ovie referred to James' father as irresponsible.

Nigerians reacted differently to his comments.

Source: Legit.ng