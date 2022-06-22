Dani Hampton is reported to have had no health complications before she tragically died, leaving behind an 8-month-old baby and lover Tom Mann

The couple were initially to walk down the aisle in September 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled their marital bliss

Her family stated they are devastated by the incident and said their pain would not easily go away as she was the heartbeat of their family

The family of Dani Hampson, singer Tom Mann's lover who died on the morning of her wedding have paid tribute to her.

X-Factor star Tom Mann lost his fiance Dani Hampson a few hours before their wedding. Photo: Tom Mann.

She died the morning before her wedding

The late 34-year-old mother of an 8-month-old son Bowie tragically passed away on the morning she was due to marry X Factor star, Tom Mann.

According to Mirror, Dani's father Martin, in a statement, wrote:

"She was the beating heart of our family, the loving, successful, intelligent daughter who always put everybody before herself. And as a result, she was loved by everyone."

He mourned, stating that their family is devastated and utterly heartbroken.

"People say the hurt will ease in time, but as it stands, we are broken. Danielle, we will love you forever," he penned.

Dani's brother Andrew also took to social media to post a heart-wrenching tribute.

He wrote:

"For as long as I can remember Danielle has been my best friend. The outpouring of love we have already witnessed is a testament to the wonderful person you were. I wish we could have just one last hug, drink, laugh together and I could have the opportunity to tell you, you were everything to me."

Fiancé announces Dani's passing

On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, The X Factor star, had suffered a horrible tragedy after his fiancé died just hours before their wedding.

The celebrity's lover Dani Hampson, 34, had no apparent health issues and the cause of her death has not been revealed.

Hampson, a publicist, had a few days earlier posted pictures of herself, Tom, and their son Bowie before she died.

Tom took to his Instagram to post the disastrous event emotionally writing in part.

"On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the altar; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle."

COVID forced wedding cancellation

According to TMZ, the couple were initially to walk down the aisle in September 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled their marital bliss.

She had posted:

"I can't wait to marry you, but the world has other plans."

