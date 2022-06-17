A woman was over the moon after she finally got to meet her biological mother after a whopping 64 years

Judy Kenyon, 64, was given up for adoption by her then 19-year-old mum Gina two weeks after her birth

The lady searched for her birth mother for over 20 years and almost gave up when it seemed unsuccessful

However, the determination paid off years later after the two met, with Judy also meeting her other siblings

It was a teary moment as a daughter emotionally reunited with her biological mother for the first time in 64 years.

Emotional reunion as Judy Kenyon (m) meets biological mother Gina (r). Photo: The Mirror.

Source: UGC

Judy Kenyon was overwhelmed by emotions when she saw her birth mother, Gina, who birthed her when she was 19.

It's a miracle

Judy was taken from her mother at two weeks old and adopted by a family in Shropshire, West Midlands, England.

Gina was elated to see her dear girl once more, all grown up and established, saying it was a big breakthrough.

"It's sort of like a mini-miracle," she said, as reported by Daily Mail.

Judy, a retired teacher and mother of four, admitted that she thought she would never see her mum.

Family is important to me

She thought she was too late after two decades of unsuccessful search and almost believed her mum had passed away.

Judy used multiple genealogy sites and adoption registers to find information about her birth mother.

"Each time I wrote I wondered if my mother would open the letter. Time is running out or it may have already run out. I need to find her.

"Family is very important to me. It's like a big hug, really. You feel part of something and you can love something totally unconditionally. It makes me think about my birth mother and whether we could have had that same bond."

Over the moon

However, both reunited in Cannes, France, where Judy met three of her siblings, two of whom she never knew about.

"I'm absolutely over the moon," Judy remarked.

