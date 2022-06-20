Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh celebrated this year’s Father’s Day with a cake and beautiful moments

The actress took the moment to applaud single mothers in the country while adding that it is twice the stress of being a single mother

Tonto noted that any woman could be a mother, but it takes a formidable and strong woman to be a father

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh once again joined Nigerian men and others across the world to celebrate Father’s Day.

The actress, who is a single mother of one after her marriage to Olakunle Churchill, crashed took to her social media to pen a lovely message to herself and other single mothers.

It takes a strong person to be a single parent: Tonto Dikeh. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto also shared some cute moments as she was seen celebrating Father’s Day with some other men, as well as a cute cake for the day.

She wrote:

“You have and will do well, Remember it takes a strong person to be a single parent and take on two roles. which you my dear friend have done great at, being you (mamade’papa) is twice the work, twice the tears, twice the stress, but importantly twice the hugs, twice the love and twice the pride…any woman can be a mom but it takes a truly formidable,strong and sassy woman to become the father of kids as well. i am glad am that woman!! happy fathers day to all the amazing papa’s and the single mom’s who represent the father figure in your heirs lives.. Keep keeping ON.. May the Blessings of today be UPON..”

See the post below:

Internet users react

See the reactions below:

iamyvonnejegede:

"It is the double blessing that comes with playing both roles for me."

blessed.jnr.545:

"U go still celebrate Mother’s Day ? Jut asking respectfully."

thickbiwomen:

"Who's the wish for, for you or who? Those wishing her a happy fathers day are dec*iving themselves."

Tonto Dikeh celebrates herself on Father's Day in 2018

Beautiful Nollywood actress Tonto Dike took to her Instagram page to celebrate herself and other fathers on Father's Day.

The controversial actress who has severally been spotted performing the role of a dad to her son, finds it deserving to celebrate herself on this special day.

The beautiful philanthropist also shared tips on how to be a better father and what it is to truly be a father on her page.

Source: Legit.ng