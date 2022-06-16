Popular Nigerian skit maker, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu Better known as Sabinus got social media buzzing after sharing an unimaginable post on Twitter

The funny man shared his throwback picture alongside a more recent one and gave thanks to God for the transformation in his life

The total transformation of Sabinus got many of his followers talking and joining him in thanking God as they drop funny comments on the tweet

Not many fans of Sabinus believed that he was once a slim guy after the chubby-looking comedian share a tweet that got eyes rolling on Twitter.

The skits maker took to his Twitter page to share a never seen before throwback photo of himself along with a more recent one and gave it a short and simple caption.

Sabinus' big transformation is obvious in the two photos and he thanked the lord for it.

Check out the tweet below:

Nigerians react to Sabinus' tweet

Social media users across the country have trooped to the comment section of Sabinus' tweet to drop funny remarks about his transformation photos.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

@_onyebuchii:

"Sabinus, you attained fame with your humor personality. But your recent skits, though funny cannot match the previous ones. Don't rush yourself into making these skits."

OgbeniDipo:

"See your neck. God has tried for you Sabinus."

VickyShegzy:

"Just so happy that with this long neck you were finally able to see your future in comedy."

Mister_ade5:

"Your neck is not long, na money you need. This picture na motivation."

UkebueJ:

"Imagine babe wey you toast that time wey no gree. She for don wet towel with tears cause levels don change."

Paulakande:

"The Lord that did it for Sabinus in frame 1 and transformed him to frame 2 can do it for me too. You sef imagine na.:

Source: Legit.ng