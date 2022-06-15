The Big Brother Naija reunion show has highlighted the relationships and friendships that went south after the Shine Ya Eye season

In the highlight of a recent episode, Jaypaul confronted Saskay as he revealed that she threw him under the bus

The dark-skinned beauty also tackled her colleagues as she called him a liar and asked if they were lovers at any point

The Big Brother Naija Shien Ya Eye reunion show keeps getting more interesting with each episode as the ex-housemates reveal what happened to sunken romantic relationships and friendships in the house.

The highlight of an episode showed Saskay and Jaypaul tackling each other as they got into a heated argument.

Jaypaul says Saskay threw him under the bus Photo credit: @jaypaulmrflamez/@officialsaskay

Source: Instagram

Were we more than friends?

According to Jaypaul, Saskay threw her under the bus and he also accused her of getting rid of people and friends as she climbs up the social ladder.

Saskay asked Jaypaul if they were ever more than friends and then tagged him a dirty liar.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

sleekykay:

"It's Cross turning left, right and center for me "

divz_allure:

"She kissed him and then he came out and watched how she kissed cross too."

tomeblige:

"This jay paul no even fit give us gbas gbos just Dey stammer unnecessarily "

bankedavid:

"Jaypaul, you assumed she liked you- period."

beauty_osho:

"Shut up so for ur village friends dey kiss abi ?"

its_teamerh:

"So friends kisses passionately rightSaskay."

destiny_thato:

"Wetin Dey pain jaypaul gan gan sef. The babe say she nor do what’s the issue?"

Source: Legit.ng