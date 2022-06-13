Portable's son already knows his father is a generous being as he was recently a beneficiary of his lavish spending

The controversial singer shared a video of the moment he happily blessed his toddler with several naira notes

The little boy kapt squeezing the money into his tiny hand as his father kept presenting him with more notes, and the people around hailed him

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable is very generous with his money, and his little son Iyanu was a recent beneficiary.

The little boy seemed to be chilling with his father and his friends and happily collected the several naira noted Portable offered.

Portable blesses his so with cool cash in video Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Despite the fact that his hands seemed full, Iyanu kept collecting the money as his father urged him not to let go at any point.

The boy eventually broke into a smile as the people around praised him for knowing the value of what he was being offered.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Like father like son @iyanuoluwa420 My blessing boi Kala Gbowo @omobewaji_oluwaferanmi_ewatomi. Zeh Nation."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Portable's video

davefitness24_7:

"Always showing love "

g_olorunwa:

"Star ⭐️ boy wey sabi money little "

astro_banks_:

"This one na picker o."

online.date.hook:

"ahhh .. that small hand of his held it tight."

blessed_wura:

"Na portable born himwetin una expect?"

official_cyllabus:

"This one like money ehn resemble him papa."

kingchris_couture:

"No ripping zone akoi pack your money."

Portable laments as Ibadan fans manhandle him

Popular Nigerian singer Portable showed up in Ibadan and his fans decided to give a different taste of the fame he is used to.

It is not surprising that most Portable fans resort to violence when they see him in a bid to get money from him, and a video confirmed the phenomenon.

Portable could not help but lament after some of his fans in Ibadan held onto him like a thief in a bid to yank off the money in his fist.

In one of the clips, the singer managed to get into his car and instructed his driver to move, and at least 2 fans were seen hanging onto the car as it gathered speed.

Source: Legit.ng