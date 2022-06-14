I Can Do Whatever I Like: Papaya Says After Being Accused of Dating Married Man in Viral Clip, Tells Her Side
- Popular Nigerian socialite, Papaya Ex, caused a buzz online after she was accused of dating a married man and him also funding her lifestyle
- A video made the rounds online of Papaya being accosted by the supposed man’s wife as she accused them of being an item
- Papaya has now reacted to the allegations after she was called out by a controversial blog on social media
Popular Nigerian social media influencer, Abike Raheem aka Papaya Ex, recently became a trending topic after a video made the rounds of her being accosted by an angry woman.
In the viral clip, the woman holding the camera claimed to have finally caught Papaya with her husband and noted that they were dating even though her man continued to deny it. According to the woman, she finally has evidence.
The video was shared on social media by a controversial blog, Gistlover, and it soon spread like wildfire on the internet.
See the clip below:
Papaya Ex reacts to Gistlover’s claim of dating married man
Not long after the video of Papaya made the rounds online, the young lady took to her social media pages to react.
The social media influencer shared a series of posts and in one of them, she accused Gistlover of trying to use her matter to blow their page by posting fake gist to blackmail her.
Papaya then denied claims of dating the married man and added that she is not going to kiss up to the blogger and they should post whatever they want. The young lady added that she can also do whatever she wants and a blog cannot dictate to her.
See screenshots below:
In a subsequent post, Papaya recounted how Gistlover had initially claimed her mother was dating late ex-governor, Ajimobi, then dating the late Alaafin of Oyo among other things.
The young lady then went ahead to note that the Alaafin of Oyo is her grandfather and that she grew up in the palace. Papaya also made it known that her mother, Muti Oyo, is one of the biggest textile vendors in Oyo.
Papaya concluded her post by saying that she won’t be bullied into silence by Gistlover. See the screenshot below:
Hmm.
Papaya Ex gifts mother brand new Landcruiser jeep
Papaya Ex with the real name Raheem Abike, recently gifted her mother a fancy new car.
In a video posted on Papaya’s official Instagram page, the young lady and her sister, Yomidun, were seen presenting a brand new Toyota Landcruiser Prado 2022 Jeep to their mother.
The sleek new ride was decorated with red ribbons and balloons as their mother sat inside it.
