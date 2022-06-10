Billionaire Femi Otedola is trending on social media after he was spotted in an old video that resurfaced online

Apparently, the wealthy business mogul had boarded the popular ‘molue’ bus undetected by fellow passengers

Many who reacted to the video noted that it would be impossible for him to pull such a stunt now because of his increased popularity

An old video of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola has surfaced in the online community to the delight of many.

Apparently, some years ago the business mogul had hopped on the popular ‘molue’ bus without getting noticed by fellow passengers.

Femi Otedola boards 'molue'. Photo: @femiotedola

Source: Instagram

The video captured Otedola occupying a seat by a woman who was hawking her products to people on the commercial vehicle.

Otedola rocked a simple outfit that made it easy for him to blend in with other men in the vehicle.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Upon getting to his destination, the businessman alighted at the bus stop with no one recognizing him still.

Watch the clip below as shared by Goldmynetv:

Social media users react

godwin.deborah2 said:

"Can he try it again... this time near my bus stop."

tee_global_venture said:

"Dem fit carry baba this time ooo make him no try am."

adejokeowon said:

"Like sitting next to a big opportunity without knowing. I feel so bad for dem."

ola_cabana said:

"See as people missed opportunity. Whoever recognised him would have turned an instant millionaire."

matino____ said:

"This explains Nigeria social media , this are the people that don’t know about Peter obi."

obileyeeniola said:

"Hmmmmmmmmm how i wish the woman seated by his side can just pitch that her business ideas ........Time and chance."

Why I boarded molue, Otedola

In 2018, the billion via a video post shared on his official Instagram page announced that he boarded a public bus from Sango to Agege.

According to Daily Trust, Otedola disclosed that the reason for boarding the bus was simply to feel the pulse of the masses.

The billionaire had tried it in London but there was a need for him to get a better idea of people's experiences in Nigeria.

"I wanted to feel the pulse of the masses and I entered public bus in London but I was advised to try it in Nigeria to really feel the pulse of the masses. What struck me was that God needs to intervene in this country. People have no reason to suffer," Otedola was quoted to have said.

Mr Eazi visits father-in-law Femi Otedola

Meanwhile, as the fans await one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year, lovebirds, Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola continue to give them something interesting to talk about ahead of their big day.

Legit.ng reported that the lovers visited Temi's billionaire dad, Femi Otedola, at his home in Dubai and the wealthy man shared a photo from the visit.

Temi and Mr Eazi looked so excited in the photo and Nigerians can't stop talking about the couple.

Source: Legit.ng