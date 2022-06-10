Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has recorded a major milestone in his career after he had a hugely successful show in the United States

The singer was inducted in into the prestigeous Silver Spring hall of fame after he had his sold out concert in the US

Video of the moment he was signing autograph on where his name was written at the hall of fame emerged online and fans have joined him in the celebration

Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold joined other international superstars who have had their name inducted in the Filmore Silver Spring hall of fame.

The High crooner recently had a successful concert in the US and the feat was big enough to earn him a place in the hall of fame.

Adekunle Gold inducted to hall of fame. Credit: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

Adekunle Gold was seen all smiles signing at the portion where his name was written in the all of fame as she exchanged pleasantries with officials.

The Nigerian joins other stars like, Koffee, Lucky Daye and more in achieving the feat.

Check out the video below:

Nigerians commend Adekunle Gold

Social media users across the country have commended and congratulated Adekunle Gold on his latest feat.

do2dtun:

"Proud of you."

Funshomusic:

"Definitely one for the books!"

Wunidee:

"AG baby you did it!.. You gave us an amazing show last night #DMV loves you❤️."

Omolara_dc:

"Congrats Daddy Deja. We love you."

Solaoba:

"The show was fantastic thank you for giving the fans a feel of good music, this is well deserved."

Adeskillz:

"The show was everything you crave for in a concert. AG baby actually did it, congratulations on your latest achievement."

