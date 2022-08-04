A viral video has shown a little kid who saw his friend going to his graduating ceremony and he approached him and hugged him nicely

The video has made many people emotional on Instagram as they say the boy was genuinely happy for his friend who is graduating

Indeed, the way the boy hugged his friend and patted him on the shoulders shows someone who is celebrating another

A Nigerian boy has gone viral on various social media platforms due to the way he celebrated his friend who was going for his graduation.

The video was recorded in the street with the little boy walking to the graduation venue with another kid.

The kid is happy for his friend. Photo credit: @yabaleftonline.

Source: Instagram

Celebrating with his friend on a major milestone

They encountered the friend who promptly approached them and hugged one of them said to be his friend.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He patted his shoulder in a congratulatory manner, just as if to say "welldone man" as they proceeded to the graduation.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@sarah_oyinadeart said:

"Awwwwwn he was happy to see him."

@laughpillscomedy commented:

"God bless him. I see genuine love from the other bo."

@lil_brizzy__ reacted:

"This touching In so many ways, the playful nod before the hug though."

@_my_nana said:

"That second boy getting inspired by the gown they wore. Probably saying to himself “I must wear the gown no matter what it take."

@thatdeltagirl_gabby said:

"The Lord bless your hearts and Keep you... May He give your parents the strength to be present and provide for them.... Nice grad gown."

@highly_favoured_interiors said:

"Awww! So sweet. He's genuinely happy for his friend. I hope they grow old and keep that friendship, those types are hard to find."

@wirbloautos commented:

"Dude be like SEEE YOU AT THE TOP."

@looklike9jaboss said:

"This are the real one… hope we don’t forget them when we make am. They are just victims of circumstance."

Kid goes viral as she graduates best in her school

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a girl graduated top of her class in Delta state.

The little girl also bagged a scholarship as she was named the best graduating pupil in her school.

Her parents shared the good news on Twitter and the girl immediately went viral.

Source: Legit.ng