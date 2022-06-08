Nigerian upcoming singer Portable reached out to an old friend who talked bad about him on social media

Portable in the video he shared could be seen making his grievances known as he went on to forgive his friend and gave him some money

The singer’s nice gesture stirred reactions from his fans and followers on social media, with many applauding him

Nigerian controversial singer Portable has shown some other sides of him that many don’t know.

This comes as the singer made peace with an old friend as they ended their long time beef. However, while making his grievances known, Portable revealed his friend was always talking bad about him on social media.

The video showed the friend begging Portable for forgiveness, as the singer advised him and still gave him some money.

Sharing the video via his Instagram page, Portable wrote:

“All case na settlement Na god dey run am @djchicken_kukuruku you’re welcome to ZEH Nation many many ins.”

Fans applaud Portable’s nice gesture

Many of the singer’s fans and followers took to social media to applaud him for his gesture.

deoproducer:

"Portable is genuine tho. He does everything from the heart. Our designer celebrity ."

officialowengee:

"They chose a perfect Venue for their settlement, they are back to BUILDING their destroyed relationship ."

abionrodriguez100:

"Forget this portable get pure mind I love him for that ❤️."

thismarkhenry:

"The way this guy squeeze money eeh, money don really show am Shege."

omolara_dc:

"This what almost kill a lot of niggas out here. Them go dey hate on there fellow successor instead to link up and enjoy life‍♀️. Guess he has realize his mistake."

vabec_thehistorian:

"Chai, Child of Grace, it shall be well with him. Heavens will never forsake him ."

