An expectant couple won over people's hearts after sharing the news of their pregnancy in a unique and creative way on social media.

Married couple, Sinethemba and Nasiphi Ntsangani (@gamechangers_sa) shared a video on Instagram where Sinethemba gave her hubby a challenge as a way of revealing the good news.

Mzansi was left in awe of a how a wife told her hubby they were having a baby. Image: @gamechangers_sa/Twitter

Source: UGC

She got Nasiphi to try to guess what she was writing on a piece of paper against his back and have him try to write it out on his piece of paper.

After several failed attempts, he eventually figured out what the message was and his reaction was absolutely priceless.

In the clip, he was seen both shocked and overjoyed at the confirmation that he will be having his second child with his wifey.

He was later seen kneeled against the bed as he says a little prayer before the video ends.

The post was captioned:

“Can you guess it? How long will it take your partner to get it? I probably had to wait a whole week to tell hubby we were expecting baby number 2 took a test a day after he left for eastern cape and I was just not going to tell him over the phone. As difficult as it was keeping it for a week I did it and I had this idea that this is how I would tell him Amit the pregnancy and this is how it went down.”

The beautiful reveal had Mzansi’s hearts pumping custard as they shared heartfelt messages and congratulations on the Instagram post.

Check out the clip and the comments below:

Zolajoka said:

“Omg congratulations to the both of you ❤️.”

thati_22 commented:

“Oh my gosh ❤️.”

Cashflowngcobo responded:

“Wow, this is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️.”

atlegang_menyatsoe said:

“The prayer❤️ a man that is anchored by God is everything and more.”

shanei_neiwa wrote:

“He reacted as if it was baby number one.”

